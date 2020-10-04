Russia reported 10,499 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak and lockdowns were in place.

Russia's COVID-19 crisis center said that 107 deaths due to the virus had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,358.

More than 3,300 confirmed cases of the disease were detected in the country's capital Moscow, while 392 were recorded in St. Petersburg and over 290 in the greater Moscow region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia reached 1.2 million with 21,358 people dying from the disease. Russia's COVID-19 center also stated that 979,143 patients have recovered to date.

The state statistics service Rosstat said Friday, that Russia registered 157,181 deaths in August, up 9.6% or 13,787 more cases than the same time last year.

Of these cases, Russia officially recorded 7,463 deaths linked to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, in 3,863 cases the virus had been listed as the main cause of death, Rosstat said.