The Kremlin said Tuesday it will harden its stance in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of attacking a Russian presidential residence — an allegation Ukraine dismissed as baseless and intended to prolong the conflict.

Kyiv has said Russia's accusations are "lies" aimed at justifying more attacks on Ukraine and its foreign minister said Tuesday that ‌Russia had not provided any evidence "because there's none."

Russia said ‍Monday Kyiv had attacked a presidential residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones. It said it would retaliate and review its negotiating stance, but would not quit talks on a possible peace deal.

"This terrorist action is aimed at collapsing the negotiation process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday. "The diplomatic consequence will be to toughen the negotiating position of the Russian Federation."

He said the military knew when and how to respond. A tougher negotiating stance would complicate efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, controls just under a fifth of its neighbor's territory and says ⁠its troops are advancing.

Ukraine denies attack

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday that Russia had not provided any plausible evidence of its accusations. "And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened," Sybiha said on X.

He said Kyiv was disappointed by statements by the United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan expressing concern over what he said was an attack that never happened.

"Russia has a long record of false claims – it’s their signature tactic," Sybiha said.

Asked by reporters whether Russia had physical evidence of the drone attack, Peskov said air defenses ‌shot the drones down, but that the question of wreckage was for the Defense Ministry.

No evidence has been provided by Russia besides a defence ministry statement which said 91 drones had been shot down while heading for the ​residency, which is about 360 km (225 miles) north of Moscow.

The Defence Ministry said 49 were shot down ‍over Bryansk region, which is 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Valdai, one over Smolensk region, and 41 over the heavily forested Novgorod region.

The ministry had not mentioned any attack ‍on the residence ​in its ‍earlier reports of military action. Novgorod Gov. Alexander Dronov had ⁠said air defense and fighter jets were shooting down Ukrainian ‍drones.

Peskov said many Western media outlets were playing along with Kyiv's denial.

"We see that Zelenskyy himself is trying to deny this, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the Kyiv regime, are starting to spread the theme that this did not happen," Peskov said. "This is a completely insane assertion."

Peskov declined to say ⁠where Putin was at ‌the time of the attack, saying that in light of recent events, such details should not be in the public domain.