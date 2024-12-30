Russia and Ukraine exchanged over 300 prisoners of war on Monday in a swap facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, just ahead of New Year's Eve, according to officials from both nations.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia began its military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, in one of the few areas of cooperation.

"On 30 December, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over," the Russian defense ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv received 189 people as part of the deal, including soldiers, border guards and two civilians from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

"We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine said Monday that Moscow had released a total of 3,956 people – soldiers and civilians – in deals with Kyiv since the start of the conflict.

Both sides said the latest exchange had been brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

Video published by Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova showed soldiers gathered outside buses, wearing winter clothes and military fatigues.

"I thank you for your service, patience and courage," Moskalkova said, wishing them a happy New Year's holiday.

"Very soon our guys will embrace their relatives and friends and celebrate the New Year in their native land," she wrote in a Telegram message accompanying the video.

Zelenskyy posted photos showing some of the swapped men sitting on a couch holding up yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags.

New Year's Eve is an important celebration in both countries.