Moscow advocated for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the resolution of the Karabakh crisis.

As for the work of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh region, this question will be discussed with the Azerbaijani authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference in Moscow on Friday.

"So far, hardly anyone will answer this question, since now we are talking about a mission that is located on the territory of Azerbaijan. This will be the subject of our discussion with the Azerbaijani side,” he said.

An unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh statelet will cease to exist by next Jan. 1, according to a decree signed on Thursday by its titular head, Samvel Shahramanyan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

The so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” was proclaimed in 1991, but it was not recognized by any UN member state.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Last week, in the wake of provocations by Armenian forces in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched "counter-terrorism" activities to uphold the trilateral peace pact. After 24 hours, a cease-fire was reached, with Azerbaijan widely seen as the victor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet on Oct. 5 in the Spanish city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.