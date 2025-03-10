Russia is working with the United States to address escalating violence in Syria, TASS reported on Monday, citing Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia.

In Syria, clashes in recent days between militias of former dictator Bashar Assad and the country's interim government, have killed more than 1,000 people, in Assad's coastal heartland.

Moscow was a major backer of Assad, who fled to Moscow in December after his ouster. Russia has two military facilities in the areas where recent fighting has been reported.

When asked by journalists ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting if Moscow was cooperating with Washington on Syria, Nebenzia replied "yes," TASS reported.

The Kremlin has called the situation in Syria alarming and urged an end to the bloodshed.