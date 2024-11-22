The Kremlin said Friday that its recent strike on Ukraine with a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile was a direct message to the West, signaling Moscow’s intent to respond to what it calls the "reckless" decisions and actions supporting Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin confirmed the launch of the Oreshnik, or Hazel Tree missile, targeting a Ukrainian military facility.

"The main message is that the reckless actions of Western countries – who produce and supply missiles to Ukraine and participate in strikes on Russian territory – cannot go unanswered," Peskov told reporters.

"The Russian side has clearly demonstrated its capabilities, and the contours of further retaliatory actions, should our concerns not be addressed, have been outlined."

Peskov said Russia was not obligated to warn the United States about the strike but informed the U.S. 30 minutes before the launch anyway.

President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue, Peskov said, but added that the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden "prefers to continue down the path of escalation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a televised address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine and in particular to Russia's launch of a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile attack on a military facility in response to recent Ukrainian long-range strikes with Western weapons, Moscow, Russia Nov. 21, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Putin said Thursday that Russia fired the new missile after Ukraine, with approval from the Biden administration, struck Russia with six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles on Tuesday and British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and U.S.-made HIMARS on Thursday.

He said this meant the war in Ukraine had now "acquired elements of a global character."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's use of the new missile "a clear and severe escalation" in the war and urged strong worldwide condemnation.