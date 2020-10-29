Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ruled out for Russia the publication of offensive caricatures on Islam following French magazine, Charlie Hebdo's provocation.

"The existence of such media in our country is absolutely impossible, including in terms of current legislation," Peskov said.

"Russia is partly a Muslim country, there nearly 20 million Muslims in Russia. Here, of course, the fundamental religion is Christianity – most of all we have Christians living here – the uniqueness of our country is precisely in its multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature and all faiths live in full respect for each other."

His remarks came after a scandal that was provoked by Charlie Hebdo, which published offensive caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, hurting the feelings of millions of Muslims.

The publications of the cartoons have sparked a wave of anger and protests across the Islamic world as well as campaigns to boycott French products.