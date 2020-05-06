Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the minister's press secretary as saying on Wednesday.
Lyubimova has mild symptoms and is continuing to work remotely, conducting meetings online, her press secretary Anna Usacheva said, according to TASS.
The country's coronavirus crisis response center said earlier on Wednesday that the number of cases had risen by more than 10,000 for a fourth consecutive day and now stood at 165,929.
It also reported 86 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.
