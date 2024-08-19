Scotland suspended all meetings with Israeli diplomats until there is "real progress" is made toward a cease-fire in Gaza and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid in the blockaded enclave.

In a statement, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the Scottish government would not accept any invitation for a further meeting with Israel until there was real progress on the Gaza conflict.

"This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes," said Robertson.

This came after a recent meeting between Robertson and Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the U.K. Daniela Grudsky about two weeks ago, sparking criticism within the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The external affairs secretary said his view was that, given Grudsky had requested the meeting this was "an opportunity to express the Scottish Government's clear and unwavering position" on the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. "And I did exactly that," he added.

"No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimatising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza," he noted, expressing that the Scottish Government has been consistent in its "unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities" in the Palestinian enclave.

Noting that many had seen the meeting as a sign of normalization between the Israeli and Scottish governments, Robertson stressed that it was clear that it would have been better to ensure that its agenda was strictly limited to the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

"I apologize for the fact that this did not happen," he said.

Robertson added that, "going forward, it is clear that, having now spoken direct to the Israeli Government and making them aware of our position on an immediate ceasefire, it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting."

Highlighting that this would remain the Scottish government's position until real progress on a cease-fire is made, he said: "The Scottish Government does not support any normalization of its relations with the Israeli Government during this period."

"The Scottish Government will never hold back in expressing support for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, an end to U.K. arms being sent to Israel, and the recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state within a two-state solution."

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf welcomed the statement, saying Robertson has "clearly listened and reflected on the anger and upset" in relation to his meeting with the deputy Israeli ambassador.

"Crucially, he has made it clear there can not be normal relations with the Govt of Israel," Yousaf said on X.