Serbia announced that it would authorize vehicles with Kosovo license plates to enter the country, in a move that is expected to resolve the long-standing problem between the two neighbors.

With Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, a move which Belgrade along with its key allies Russia and China refuse to recognize, car plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols that former warring foes both object to.

Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the respective symbols.

The head of Serbia's office for Kosovo did not specify if the practice would continue under the new regulations.

The decision was made to "enable freedom of movement to all vehicles" from Kosovo, state-run RTS reported on Monday, quoting the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic.

The decision will begin to be implemented starting from January 1, Petkovic said, but underlined that a "disclaimer" will be posted on every border crossing.

"Allowing all vehicles to enter traffic... is purely a practical decision, to ease the position of individuals and their freedom of movement and cannot be interpreted as recognizing unilaterally declared independence of so-called Kosovo," Petkovic said.

Serbia agreed to recognize Kosovo license plates and vice versa after a European Union (EU) mediated deal in 2011, but the decision was never fully implemented.

The EU on Tuesday welcomed Serbia's "positive step."

"It demonstrates that making progress in the process of normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is possible," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano.

"This decision paves the way for full abolishment of the sticker regime. The EU now expects Kosovo to respond in a similar manner," Stano said on social media.

Last year, Kosovo pulled back from the controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.

Kosovo Serb minority -- which remains loyal to Belgrade and still considers itself a part of Serbia despite Kosovo's 2008 recognition of independence – reacted first by leaving the local administration in Serb-majority north Kosovo, and then by setting up roadblocks, occasionally clashing with the police.

But since then, "99%" of Kosovo Serbs voluntarily swapped license plates for Pristina-issued ones, Petkovic said, explaining that the move was necessary for their daily lives.

There has been no response yet from the Kosovo government if they would reciprocate the measure initiated by Serbia.