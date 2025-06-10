At least eight people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to local authorities.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse school shortly after 10 a.m., deploying special forces and a helicopter to the scene. The operation remained active an hour later, police said on social platform X.

The Interior Ministry confirmed multiple fatalities but did not provide an exact number. There was no immediate word on injuries or the status of the suspected shooter.

Graz, Austria’s second-largest city, is located in the country’s southeast and has a population of roughly 300,000.