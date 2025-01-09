Slovakia is considering retaliatory measures against Ukraine, including withholding aid, unless a resolution is reached regarding Kyiv's decision to shut off Russian gas, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday following discussions with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen.

Kyiv terminated the Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine as of Jan. 1, seeking to cut off revenue helping to fund Moscow's war, having given time for alternative suppliers to be found, and supplies have been maintained in the EU.

However, Fico says it will cost Slovakia 1 billion euros ($1 billion) a year in higher prices for the gas it uses and 500 million euros in onward transit fees.

He has threatened to cut emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine as Russia attacks its power grid, or reduce aid for Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday, he said the government could also halt humanitarian aid or use its veto right EU decisions on Ukraine while insisting that he did not want to raise tensions.

"There is nothing – not international law or sanctions – that prevents the transit of gas through Ukraine," he told reporters in Brussels.

He said higher energy prices would hit EU competitiveness.

"If the damage to the EU is permanent, as well as damage to Slovakia, Slovakia will take reciprocal measures," Fico added.

Slovakia and the European Commission said they had agreed to set up a working group on the issue.

Fico has shifted Slovakia's foreign policy since taking power in 2023 by cultivating relations with Russia and refusing to provide military aid to Ukraine.

It was not clear how he had reached his assessment of Slovakia's potential losses.

The 51% state-owned Slovak gas transmission operator Eustream reported revenue for all gas transit of 226 million euros for the year ending July 2023, the latest available – a figure that includes a small share of non-Russian gas.

Slovakia had proposed technical solutions including taking ownership of the Russian gas before it reached Ukraine, but Kyiv rejected them at an EU summit in December. Days later, Fico met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the issue.

Slovakia, which has a contract with Russia's Gazprom, needs 4-5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year to meet its needs and has been taking around 3 cm from Russia through Ukraine.

SPP, the state gas firm, is now buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni and RWE.