Slovenia followed the footsteps of the European trio as its government endorsed a motion Thursday to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

The motion was sent to the country's parliament for approval.

Prime Minister Robert Golob said that his government sent the recognition proposal to parliament, which could convene as early as next week.

Parliamentary approval is necessary for the move to take effect. Golob's ruling liberal coalition has a comfortable majority in the 90-member assembly and the vote should be a formality.

The decision by Slovenia's government comes just two days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state, a move that Israel condemned.

With its move, Slovenia is set to become the 10th member of the 27-nation European Union to recognize a Palestinian state officially. Norway isn't an EU member, but its foreign policy is usually aligned with the bloc.

Slovenia first began the recognition process in early May but said it would wait until the situation in Israel's war on Gaza improved.

Golob said this week that he was expediting the process in reaction to Israel's latest attacks on Rafah, which have caused more than 1 million Palestinians to flee.

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state – more than two-thirds of the United Nations.

The move to recognize a Palestinian state has caused relations between the EU and Israel to nosedive.

Spain and Ireland are pushing for the EU to take measures against Israel for its continued attacks on Rafah in southern Gaza.

The conflict was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which resulted in the death of more than 1,170 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Out of 252 people taken hostage that day, 128 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including at least 37 who the army says are dead.

Israel has killed over 36,161 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the Gaza Strip since, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.