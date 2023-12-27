Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country opposes the deployment of the European Union's anti-piracy naval force as part of the U.S.-led coalition in response to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, as Israel continues to attack civilians in Gaza.

But his government was "willing and open" to the creation by the EU of another force to tackle the problem, Sanchez said during his annual year-end news conference.

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out several strikes on Red Sea shipping, in what they say is in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Atalanta – which was set up in 2008 and currently operates in the Indian Ocean with just one ship from Spain's navy – does not have "the characteristics" that are required to patrol the Red Sea to prevent Houthi attacks, Sanchez said.

"The situation is completely distinct and the risk is different," the Spanish PM added in his first public comments on the issue.

Spain took over command of the European Union maritime mission from Britain in 2019, as London was preparing its exit from the European Union.

The operational headquarters of Atalanta were also transferred to the Rota naval base in southern Spain.

Last week the Pentagon said 20 countries had joined a Washington-led coalition to protect the key Red Sea shipping lane.

Spain's government has been ambivalent and on Sunday a spokesperson for the defense ministry told AFP that Spain "will not participate."

While no reason was given, the Spanish press on Sunday said the decision not to participate was driven by domestic politics.

Sanchez's Socialists govern in a minority coalition with hard-left party Sumar, which generally opposes U.S. foreign policy.