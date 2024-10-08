Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg officially became the new head of the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday.

He is expected to take over from the current director, Christoph Heusgen, after the next conference in February.

The appointment was widely reported a few weeks ago and has now been officially confirmed.

"I have dedicated my entire political life to maintaining peace. It is a great honor for me to serve as Chairman of the Munich Security Conference and make a contribution to its mission 'peace through dialogue,'" Stoltenberg said in a statement.

He leaves his post as NATO chief in October after 10 years in the role, during which he was a regular guest at the conference. He will be replaced by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Munich Security Conference was founded in 1963. Every February, heads of state and prime ministers, ministers, military experts and representatives of the arms industry gather in the Bavarian capital in southern Germany to discuss security policy issues.

"With his worldwide reputation and immense experience, Jens will lead the conference into an even more important and global role," said Wolfgang Ischinger, the president of the body's Foundation Council.