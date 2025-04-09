Greece was brought to a standstill on Wednesday as a nationwide strike led by major trade union federations paralyzed transport, disrupted travel, and drew thousands to the streets demanding wage increases and relief from the country’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The 24-hour strike, organized by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Confederation of Public Servants (ADEDY), was also supported by the Communist Party-affiliated PAME union. Workers across the public and private sectors walked off the job, pushing for immediate government action to raise wages and address inflationary pressures.

Greece ranks among the lowest in the European Union for real wages and purchasing power. Despite recent economic growth – currently above 2 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund – many citizens say they have yet to feel any improvement in their daily lives.

“Price increases are eating into our salaries. People can’t make ends meet,” said Dimitris Stamatis, a public school teacher who joined the demonstration in central Athens. “We want pay raises that reflect the reality we live in.”

The strike caused major travel disruptions nationwide, particularly impacting tourism ahead of the busy Easter holiday season. Ferries remained docked, train routes were suspended, and public transportation in Athens came to a near-halt. Air-traffic controllers also joined the strike, prompting the cancellation of both domestic and international flights.

Although the controllers’ strike was initially expected to be banned by courts due to the timing – just over a week before Easter, which this year coincides with both Western and Greek Orthodox observances – a judge ruled it legal late Tuesday, forcing airlines and airports to cancel flights in advance.

Tourists were among those most affected. Many were left stranded on islands or at airports, while others were forced to rebook their travel plans at the last minute.

In Athens, thousands of demonstrators marched to the parliament building, calling for substantial wage hikes and increased support for workers and pensioners. Retirees joined the protest, demanding the reinstatement of 13th and 14th monthly payments, which were eliminated during the 2009 economic crisis.

“These payments were our safety net,” said Maria Papadopoulou, a 71-year-old pensioner. “We want dignity in retirement, not handouts.”

Protesters also displayed Palestinian flags and banners, expressing solidarity with Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign, adding an international dimension to the demonstrations.

Similar rallies were held in other cities, including Thessaloniki, where workers and retirees echoed concerns about wages, inflation, and the government’s handling of the economic situation.

While the IMF recently praised Greece’s fiscal performance, it also warned that steep wage increases could drive inflation higher, placing the government in a difficult position. For now, workers say the promises of growth mean little without tangible improvements in their living conditions.