Despite global condemnation over prior incidents, a Swedish court overturned Tuesday a police decision to ban two Quran-burning protests.

The country's security forces also arrested five suspects for plotting an alleged "terrorist act" over a similar demonstration.

The burning of Islam's holy book outside Türkiye's embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and holding up Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Sweden's Supreme Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Quran-burning protests in February, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.

The "police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions," said Judge Eva-Lotta Hedin in a statement.

Swedish police had refused to authorize the Quran burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February saying that the January protest had made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks."

Türkiye took particular offense that the police had authorized the demonstration. Ankara has blocked Sweden's NATO bid because Stockholm failed to crack down on the PKK terrorist group and its members in the country.

While some Swedish politicians have criticized the Quran burnings, many defended the act as a "right to freedom of expression."

Meanwhile, Sweden's Security Service said five suspects were arrested early Tuesday in coordinated raids in the central towns of Eskilstuna, Linkoping and Strangnas.

"The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on ... in connection with the high-profile Quran burning," said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the security service's counterterrorism unit.

The Security Service said, however, that it did not believe that an attack had been imminent.

"The Security Service often needs to act early in order to avert a threat. We can't wait until a crime has been committed before we act," it said in a statement.