Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said former British Prime Minister Tony Blair “belongs in court, not in Gaza,” sharply criticizing Blair’s reported involvement in a Gaza reconstruction plan drafted with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Varoufakis described the proposal as an “indirect annexation” that defies international law and represents “a modern form of white colonialism.” He said it would separate Gaza from the West Bank and erase the prospect of a genuine Palestinian state.

“It is tragic that we even need to debate rejecting this plan,” Varoufakis said, accusing Blair – whom he called “the man who violated international law by invading Iraq alongside George Bush” – of having no legitimacy in the region.

“He should be answering for his actions before a court, not drafting plans for Gaza,” he added.

Varoufakis said the Trump-Blair initiative ignores a June 2024 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling ordering Israel to withdraw from all occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza. He warned that the plan would empower hard-line Israeli figures to continue annexing the West Bank while stripping Palestinians of sovereignty.

Turning to European leaders who recently recognized a Palestinian state, Varoufakis accused them of hypocrisy for failing to act against ongoing Israeli attacks. “Recognition means nothing if the Palestinian people are annihilated,” he said. “The first step must be to stop the killing – only then can a real state exist.”