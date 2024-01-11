High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission Josep Borrell said the comments by Israeli officials and politicians about ruining the lives of civilians in Gaza and forcing them to leave their land are disturbing and dangerous.

"Civilians in Gaza must be protected. Insinuations of forced displacement are completely unacceptable," he wrote on X.

Border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

It has killed at least 23,469 Palestinians and injured 59,167 others, according to health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of the population is food insecure, according to the United Nations.

Hundreds of thousands of residents are living without shelter and ⁠less than half the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel's Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu joined two other radical ministers who made outrageous calls to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, amid relentless attacks that killed over 23,000 people, mostly women and children.

Speaking to a local radio station, Eliyahu, who uses extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, said Israel must break the "national dream" of the Palestinians, "and that's what we must do."

Disturbingly, he added: "We must find ways for Gazans that are more painful than death."

In November, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip is "an option."

Many countries have rejected calls by Israeli officials, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to push Palestinians to leave the blockaded enclave.