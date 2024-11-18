A proposal introduced by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to suspend the bloc's political dialogue with Israel over its violations of international law in the Gaza Strip, was blocked on Monday.

At a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, several countries signaled that they did not want to agree to a corresponding proposal by EU foreign policy chief Borrell.

Because it would have to be decided unanimously, it cannot be implemented for the time being.

Diplomats said the politicians who did not support Borrell's initiative at the meeting included foreign ministers from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands.

However, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed openness to targeted action against Israeli government members who question the right of Palestinians to exist or international law.

Borrell had recently put forward a proposal for punitive measures against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich has triggered the international uproar by suggesting it would be justified to starve 2 million Gazans to free Israeli captives in the Palestinian territory while Ben Gvir has been called out over a string of inflammatory actions and comments.