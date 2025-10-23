President Donald Trump said Wednesday he canceled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing stalled diplomatic progress and saying the timing was not right for the talks.

"We canceled the meeting with President Putin – it just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I canceled it, but we’ll do it in the future,” he added.

Trump also expressed frustration with the stalled negotiations. "In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don’t go anywhere. They just don’t go anywhere,” he said.

The summit cancellation came as the White House unveiled new sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, part of a broader effort to pressure Moscow over its continued military operations in Ukraine. Trump said he hoped the measures would be temporary.