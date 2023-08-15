Six former police officers were charged for sending racist messages in a private WhatsApp group, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The police officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, have been charged by post with offenses, "improper use of public electronic communications network" under the Communications Act 2003, the police said in a statement.

"As a result of the investigation, it was established that from August 2018 until September 2022, inappropriate communications were shared within a closed WhatsApp group," added the Metropolitan Police.

An investigation into the messages came after coverage by the BBC's Newsnight program in October last year, said the statement, adding that the first arrest was made within hours of the allegations being passed to the Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, it said that the six men charged were not serving at any point during their participation in the force and they served in various parts of the force but all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

"As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation. I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges," said James Harman, who leads the Metropolitan Police's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

The police officers are Peter Booth, 66, who retired in 2001, Trevor Lewton, 65, who retired in 2009, Anthony Elsom, 67, who retired in 2012, while Robert Lewis, 62, Alan Hall, 65, and Michael Chadwell, 62, retired in May 2015, June 2015, and November 2015, respectively.

They will appear at a court on Sept. 7.