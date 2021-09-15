British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshuffling senior ministers in his Cabinet Wednesday as he seeks to refocus the government on raising living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson has made tackling regional inequality a priority for his government but it has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic since he won the biggest Conservative Party parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher in a 2019 election.

"We know the public also wants us to deliver on their priorities, and that's why the prime minister wants to ensure we have the right team in place for that," Johnson's spokesperson said, as Reuters reported. A source in Johnson's office said he would be appointing ministers "with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country."

Johnson, whose Conservatives have a working majority of 83 in Parliament, last week set out plans for a tax rise to fund a reform of health and social care. Rumors of a reshuffle, and who might be on their way up or on their way out, have been swirling for weeks. Critics accused Johnson of choosing Wednesday for the reshuffle to overshadow the opposition Labour Party's planned vote in Parliament on the government's decision to scrap extra support for low income families put in place during the pandemic, a move some of his own lawmakers have expressed concern about.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak sat next to Johnson in parliament as the British leader took part in his weekly question-and-answer session, but Williamson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, among those tipped to be moved, were absent from the front bench. Williamson has been much criticized over the last year for his handling of school closures and exams during the pandemic. Johnson has faced calls to sack Raab after the foreign minister went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul and amid claims that thousands of emails from people seeking help to leave Afghanistan had gone unread.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who has brokered a series of deals since Britain's full exit from the EU in January, has been tipped to replace Raab. Brexit point man Michael Gove has been suggested as a replacement for Home Secretary Priti Patel, another arch Brexiteer who has been under pressure due to a surge in migrant crossings from France, along with bullying claims. However, Patel sat alongside Johnson in the Commons on Wednesday, suggesting she may be safe.

British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday he would be leaving his post, writting on Twitter that "it has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019."

"I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government," Williamson added. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed on Twitter that they were on the way out.

"On to the next adventure," Buckland said, according to remarks carried by Agence France-Presse (AFP).