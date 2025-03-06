Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. on Thursday accused the U.S. of "destroying" the world order with its foreign policy.

Speaking at a Chatham House event in London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who is also a former commander, said the Trump administration had "questioned the unity of the whole Western world."

"Now Washington is trying to delegate the security issues to Europe without participation of the U.S. so we can say that in the near future, NATO likewise can stop existing," he said.

The remarks come after last week's heated Oval Office clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Washington's attempts to end the Ukraine war through talks with Moscow.

The argument led to the collapse of a bilateral deal on critical minerals, followed by the U.S. decision to pause all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"We see that it's not just the axis of evil and Russia trying to revise the world order, but the U.S. is finally destroying this order," Zaluzhnyi said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday that the U.S. has halted intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, intensifying pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia under President Donald Trump’s initiative.

The suspension, which could cost lives by hurting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian missile strikes, followed a halt this week to U.S. military aid to Kyiv.

It underscores Trump's willingness to play hardball with an ally as he pivots to a more conciliatory approach to Moscow from previously strong U.S. support for Ukraine.

The pressure appears to have worked, with Trump on Tuesday saying he received a letter from Zelenskyy in which the Ukrainian leader said he was willing to come to the negotiating table.