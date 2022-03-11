The Ukrainian prime minister called on world leaders attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to take action to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I call on all leaders that are now listening to me to exercise utmost political will and utmost human responsibility to take all measures to stop (the) atrocities now," said Denys Shmyhal in his address to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey.

Shmyhal, wearing army khakis as he spoke via video from besieged Ukraine, also called on the leaders to urge Russia to use all its power to "stop a humanitarian crisis" in his country.

"Make it clear to (the) Kremlin and all those who participate, support or promote its aggressive policies that they will have no place to go, no place to hide, no place to trade with. If they do, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, your country can come under attack too. The future depends on all of you," he said in a speech that met applause from the audience of mostly international leaders in Antalya.

Shmyhal was speaking as part of a panel titled "Price of Peace or Cost of War" at the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which lasts through Sunday. The high-level event gathers participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers and 39 representatives of international organizations.

Shmyhal said that the participation of representatives of Ukraine in the "forum designed to give a new impetus to diplomacy for solving problems of nowadays" would be "completely different."

"Two weeks ago, we were working on preparing the visit of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Antalya. During this visit, they were supposed to share Ukraine's experience in diplomacy and its vision of how it should be strengthened.

"On the morning of Feb. 24, the world changed. And not only for Ukraine," he said, referring to the start of Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Russia insidiously attacked peaceful Ukraine, its people and infrastructure from the air and from the ground," he stated.

Zelenskyy remains in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, with a Russian ground attack on the city looking close to imminent.

Following Turkey's efforts, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met in Antalya on Thursday, for their first face-to-face meeting since the war started, but the talks did not yield a breakthrough.

At least 564 civilians have been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to United Nations figures.

Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with some 2 million displaced internally, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Also addressing the event was NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said concrete support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia put "heavy pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, these sanctions are costly for the whole world, including for also the countries which are imposing the sanctions," the NATO chief said. "But at the same time, we have to react when we see Russia is blatantly violating international law, invading in a brutal way an independent sovereign country, Ukraine," he said.

He recalled that 140 nations at the U.N. condemned Russia strongly, saying, "NATO and NATO allies have imposed serious sanctions to put maximum pressure on Russia and that increased likelihood for them at some stage accepting that they have to sit down at the negotiating table."

He added: "We put pressure on Russia both by the sanctions, but also by providing support to Ukraine. They (Ukrainians) are on the front line, they are paying by far the highest price for NATO allies and other countries all over the world are helping them, supporting them."