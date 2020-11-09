The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has contracted COVID-19, the presidential office said Monday.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested positive for the coronavirus infection," his office said in a statement on Facebook.

It added that Zelensky "is feeling well" and will self-isolate and continue to perform his duties.

"Despite all the quarantine measures, I also received a + (positive) result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6!" Zelenskiy said in a Telegram message, referring to his temperature.

Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, contracted the coronavirus in June and spent several weeks in the hospital.

Ukraine went into lockdown in March to control the spread of the coronavirus. In late May, the government began to ease restrictions.

The nation's daily tally of COVID-19 spiked in late September, however, and remained consistently high throughout October and early November, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of this year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said last week the number of new cases could jump to 15,000 a day by the end of November and to 20,000 daily by the end of 2020.

Ukraine's health minister said last week the coronavirus situation in Ukraine was close to catastrophic and that the nation must prepare for the worst.