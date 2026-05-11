Prime Minister Keir Starmer moved to calm growing unrest within his party Monday, delivering an impassioned speech in which he vowed to prove his critics wrong and insisted he would not step aside and plunge Britain into another political crisis.

With leadership rivals beginning to circle and pressure mounting over his future, Starmer promised a more radical push for change, admitting he had been too cautious in confronting nearly two decades of economic stagnation and rising social tensions.

Though short on major new policy announcements, the speech leaned heavily on appeals for unity and sharp criticism of his opponents.

Starmer pledged to strengthen ties with the European Union, expand job opportunities for young people and bring British Steel back under state ownership.

“I’m not going to walk away,” Starmer declared.

Starmer appeals to angry lawmakers

Starmer sought to appeal to a growing number of Labour lawmakers who have turned on him after his party suffered its worst local election results for a governing party in more than three decades last week.

That prompted a little-known former junior minister to threaten to seek a leadership contest, a move that could trigger a wider leadership race if she secures enough backing.

Starmer warned his center-left Labour Party could not afford to turn on itself while facing the “very dangerous” populist Reform UK and the left-wing Green Party, which he said thrived on grievance and division, “looking not for solutions but for someone to blame.”

“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain. Frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me,” he said in a speech in London. “I know I have my doubters and I know I need to prove them wrong. And I will.”

Turmoil pushes up borrowing costs

Starmer won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history in 2024 with promises to expand the economy, reduce illegal immigration and cut waiting lists in the state-run health service.

However, progress has been hampered by policy U-turns, perceptions among some voters that he is weak, and a series of political scandals, contributing to some of the lowest approval ratings of any British prime minister.

The uncertainty has pushed up borrowing costs as investors fear Starmer could be replaced by a more left-wing leader willing to borrow more, reviving memories of the chaos that engulfed the Conservative Party in its final years in government.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has led national opinion polls for more than a year, while the Greens also made major gains in local elections last week.

Starmer sought to show he had heard the anger from lawmakers, saying in his London speech that “incremental change won’t cut it” and pledging more urgent action to tackle the country’s problems.

His future may depend on whether his increasingly disillusioned party is willing to give him more time.

“Part of leadership is knowing when it is time to pass on the baton,” Labour lawmaker David Smith said in a statement following the speech.

“I therefore believe that now is the time for the prime minister to set a clear timetable for his departure.”