The United States and its European partners will form a U.S.-led body to oversee a future Ukraine ceasefire as part of wider security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during the Coalition of the Willing meeting, which brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.

"Within the coalition, based on all the work carried out over recent months, we have consolidated our approach with, first, the establishment of ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, which will be placed under US leadership, with contributions from several states that have indicated their readiness,” Macron said.

He said the mechanism would be backed by closer military coordination among allies.

For the first time, the declaration recognizes what Macron described as "operational convergence” between the coalition countries, Ukraine, and the U.S. to build credible security guarantees for Kyiv.

"We also agreed here to establish a coordination cell that will fully integrate all relevant armed forces and ensure operational coordination between the coalition of the willing, the United States of America, and Ukraine,” Macron added.

Macron stressed that U.S. involvement would be central to the process, particularly due to Washington’s capabilities.

He also stressed long-term support for Ukraine’s armed forces, which he described as the "first line of defense and deterrence” against future aggression. Plans are based on a volunteer army format of around 800,000 troops, covering training, capabilities and resources to prevent renewed attacks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. would continue to expand its support for Ukraine’s defense next year while maintaining pressure on Russia.

"We will continue to step out our support for Ukraine's defense in 2026 to ensure it gets the equipment and backing it needs to continue the fight, and we will keep the pressure up on Russia, including further measures on oil traders and shadow fleet operators funding Putin's war chest,” Starmer said.

Starmer also outlined concrete post-ceasefire plans agreed with France.

"We discussed these issues in detail today, and so I can say that, following a ceasefire, the UK and France will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs,” he said.

⁠⁠Macron also hailed the efforts of Germany, Italy and Poland, and underlined Türkiye’s willingness to contribute in the maritime domain, saying it is a "very considerable” responsibility.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who represented Türkiye at Tuesday’s meeting, highlighted Türkiye’s priority on the situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as security in the Black Sea. Fidan would "state that Türkiye views maintaining security in the Black Sea as a strategic priority and that it is reminding all sides ‌of its position on this matter," a source said.

NATO member Türkiye has maintained cordial ties with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the ​war. It has provided military support to Ukraine but refused to ‍join Western sanctions on Russia.

Ankara has warned both sides against the recent escalation in the Black ‍Sea, ​which saw ‍Russian and Turkish vessels struck by drones, ⁠as well as Ukrainian ports ‍damaged. Türkiye has also seen a series of drones enter its airspace in recent weeks and has downed one.