The fragile diplomatic process launched by the United States and Iran after their landmark agreement to end months of conflict encountered its first setback Thursday, as planned follow-up talks in Switzerland were postponed amid uncertainty over the next phase of negotiations.

A Swiss Foreign Ministry statement confirmed that discussions scheduled for Friday at the Burgenstock resort would no longer take place. The announcement came after the White House said Vice President JD Vance had delayed a planned trip to Switzerland, where he was expected to meet Iranian negotiators to begin implementing the agreement reached this week between Washington and Tehran.

The deal, signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, formally ended a devastating five-week war and launched a 60-day diplomatic process aimed at addressing broader disputes, including Iran's nuclear program.

Despite the breakthrough, questions quickly emerged about how and when negotiations would proceed.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday. "As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

Iranian officials also appeared uncertain about the immediate next steps. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that no final decision had been made regarding an Iranian delegation traveling to Switzerland.

Iran's new supreme leader backs deal despite reservations

The uncertainty unfolded as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei publicly endorsed the agreement for the first time.

Khamenei, who assumed leadership after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a February airstrike during the opening stages of the war, acknowledged he had reservations about the deal but ultimately approved it.

"I issued my permission due to the commitment" of Iranian officials to protect the nation's interests, Khamenei said in a written statement.

He emphasized that future direct negotiations with Washington would not signify acceptance of U.S. positions, underscoring the deep mistrust that continues to define relations between the two countries, which have lacked diplomatic ties since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also struck a cautious tone, warning on social media that any violation of the agreement would trigger a "decisive response."

Shipping routes reopen as tensions ease

One of the first visible consequences of the deal came at sea.

The U.S. military announced Thursday that it had lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports, allowing commercial vessels to resume movement to and from the country. American warships, however, remain stationed in the region.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors, remained limited but showed signs of recovery. Maritime tracking data indicated that several oil and gas vessels, including Saudi tankers and a French LNG carrier, successfully passed through the strategic waterway.

Iranian state television reported that vessels seeking passage through the strait must now submit requests to a newly established government body overseeing maritime traffic. In accordance with the agreement, no transit fees will be charged during the 60-day negotiation period.

Skepticism remains on both sides

While the agreement has raised hopes of ending a conflict that threatened regional stability and global energy markets, many remain unconvinced that peace will last.

"I have no hope that this is a lasting agreement," said Mina, a 54-year-old psychologist in Tehran. "Maybe after the 60 days they start fighting again."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the signing ceremony at the Palace of Versailles, voiced similar concerns.

Macron said he did not believe the conflict was "totally finished," suggesting the coming weeks would determine whether the agreement evolves into a durable peace settlement.

Economic relief tied to nuclear negotiations

Under the agreement, Washington immediately commits to lifting oil sanctions that have severely strained Iran's economy.

The deal also outlines plans for a potential $300 billion reconstruction fund backed by regional countries. The funding would be unlocked once a final agreement is reached on Iran's nuclear program.

The economic incentives are designed to encourage both sides to remain engaged during negotiations, though significant differences remain unresolved.

Trump defends decision to end the war

The agreement has drawn criticism from hardliners in both countries.

In the United States, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy called the accord "the worst foreign policy blunder in decades," arguing that Washington gave up leverage over Tehran.

Trump rejected those criticisms, saying additional military action would have created far greater risks.

"The only way I can get tougher is if I go in there for another two or three weeks and continue to bomb the hell out of them," Trump told Axios. "But what does that get us?"

Trump argued that prolonging the conflict could have shut down the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted global oil supplies and triggered severe economic consequences worldwide.

"This is the kind of thing that could cause a worldwide depression," he said.

In Iran, critics have likewise questioned the agreement, though Pezeshkian described it as a historic achievement, while Ghalibaf portrayed it as evidence of American failure.