European officials on Monday joined talks with Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators to discuss ways how to bring Russia into "direct engagement" on ending the war with Ukraine, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also stated that Russia was now receiving "dozens" of ballistic missiles from North Korea each month, said it had been the first time European representatives had taken part in talks with U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators on finding a way forward with Russia.

While Russia has so far rejected European involvement in direct talks, Zelenskyy said the representatives of France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy and European Union negotiators who took part in an online meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were "those who will represent it in negotiations with the Russians."

"The conversation was not easy, but there is a result," the Ukrainian leader added, without giving details.

Kushner confirmed the talks, which he said included national security advisers from the European nations as well as EU and NATO officials. He insisted that "progress" was being made to end the war.

Much of the focus of talks, he said, had been on ways to "facilitate direct engagement" between Ukraine and Russia.

"While much of the public discussion focuses on the differences between the parties, we continue to see positive and constructive ideas emerging through serious discussions away from the public spotlight," Kushner said in a post on X.

"These exchanges are helping us explore potential solutions and narrow the remaining gaps. Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions.

"But we are making progress, in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, toward an outcome that can end this war, strengthen European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace."

Kushner said that "post-war security arrangements" in Europe had been discussed, but stressed that "NATO will remain a critical pillar of European security."

Drone assault

Zelenskyy spoke before a key summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen this week, when U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping will hold their first trilateral meeting.

China has said the leaders would hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace," without saying whether the Ukraine war would be on the agenda.

U.S. officials have said Trump would not be raising the war and Ukraine is braced for another difficult winter with widespread power cuts.

Trump, however, before departure for Asia said he planned to talk about war in Ukraine during meeting with Xi and Putin.

Russia on Monday staged new attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and accused Ukraine of staging one of its biggest daily attacks this year, saying that 1,336 drones were fired at targets, with about 600 aimed at Moscow.

One attack hit a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia. The strike appeared to have only caused minor damage. But Russian-installed officials in the territory said traffic had been restricted.

Ukraine said its attacks had hit a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site.

North Korean missiles

Zelenskyy also warned that Russia was receiving "dozens of missiles per month" from North Korea, calling on European allies to send more weapons so that Ukraine can respond "on equal terms" to the threat.

"Russia is unfortunately receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea. We are talking about dozens of missiles per month."

Zelenskyy said "Europe has missiles that can deliver truly effective strikes" and asked allies to help in "countering Russian global banditry."

North Korea has become one of Russia's closest allies since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has reportedly sent thousands of troops to help Russia.

The Ukrainian leader also warned about possible incoming Russian strikes.

"Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please pay attention to missile danger alerts. There is information that the Russians have prepared for a strike," he said.

"And they there, in Russia, must know that for every one of their evils there will be our just response," he added.