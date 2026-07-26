Five Bosnian climbers are feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus after a violent storm, a Bosnian rescue service said Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued searching for their bodies.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain ⁠at ⁠an altitude of 5,350 meters (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed.

The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.

Mount Elbrus, which rises ⁠to 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) just north of the border with Georgia, is the tallest in Europe and is infamous for sudden ​changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Bosnian media ​reported that the seven members of the climbing expedition were ⁠residents ‌of ‌the central town of Zenica and ⁠included a married ‌couple and a doctor who worked ​at the local hospital.

Russian ⁠media reported that adverse ⁠weather conditions, including strong winds, had ⁠complicated the ​search and recovery operations.