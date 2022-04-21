A visit to Russian capital to hold talks on ending Ukraine war with counterparts is not possible at the moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted Thursday as saying.

"In the name of my country, I would be ready to visit any place on this planet. But certainly not now and certainly not Moscow. That is simply out of the question," he was quoted as telling Russian media outlet Mediazona in an interview republished by Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

"Nevertheless, under different circumstances and with different rulers in Moscow, anything would be possible," he added.

The interview appeared as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy said in the interview that Russia's political leadership had made a "catastrophic mistake" by invading Ukraine and had dragged the Russian people into the leaders' responsibility.

"From now on, many countries will no longer be concerned with the question of whether someone is a good or a bad Russian. All Russians will be treated badly. Russia has achieved that. In the end, it's none of my business, but that should scare the Russian people," he said.

At least 2,224 civilians have been killed and 2,897 injured in Ukraine in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 10 million more internally displaced, U.N. refugee agency has reported.