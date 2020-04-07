The British government declined Tuesday to say who had responsibility for the United Kingdom's nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated in intensive care with COVID-19.

When asked by the BBC if Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been handed the nuclear codes while Johnson received treatment, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said: "There are well-developed protocols which are in place."

"I just really cannot talk about national security issues," Gove said.

The United Kingdom is one of the world's five official nuclear-armed states and has four nuclear submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles loaded with nuclear warheads. The United Kingdom has a stockpile of about 215 nuclear warheads, though about 120 are operationally available.

Only the British prime minister can authorize a nuclear strike. Such an order, if enacted, would be transmitted to one of Britain's nuclear submarines with a special set of codes.