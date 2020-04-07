The British government declined Tuesday to say who had responsibility for the United Kingdom's nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated in intensive care with COVID-19.
When asked by the BBC if Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been handed the nuclear codes while Johnson received treatment, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said: "There are well-developed protocols which are in place."
"I just really cannot talk about national security issues," Gove said.
The United Kingdom is one of the world's five official nuclear-armed states and has four nuclear submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles loaded with nuclear warheads. The United Kingdom has a stockpile of about 215 nuclear warheads, though about 120 are operationally available.
Only the British prime minister can authorize a nuclear strike. Such an order, if enacted, would be transmitted to one of Britain's nuclear submarines with a special set of codes.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.