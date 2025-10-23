Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged European nations to send long-range weapons after failing to win a commitment from U.S. President Donald Trump to supply Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles.

Zelenskyy, who addressed European Union leaders in Brussels, also called on them to agree as soon as possible on a plan to use frozen Russian assets and said Kyiv would use a "significant part" of any funds made available to buy European-made weapons.

"When we talk about long-range weapons for Ukraine, we mean that the Putin regime should feel real consequences from this war. I urge you to support everything that helps Ukraine get such capabilities – because it really makes a difference for Russia," he said.

"Just look at how nervous (Russian President Vladimir) Putin became when this topic came up. He understands that long-range weapons can truly change the course of the war."

Zelenskyy has been seeking Tomahawk missiles from the United States. Trump did not rule out providing Kyiv with such missiles during talks in Washington with Zelenskyy last week, but appeared cool to the prospect.

"These long-range weapons are not only in the U.S. – some European countries also have them, including Tomahawks. We are already talking to the countries that can help," Zelenskyy said.

EU leaders are meeting to discuss the plan to use frozen assets as the basis for a 140-billion euro ($163 billion) "reparations loan" to Ukraine. Russia has challenged the legality of the idea.

Zelenskyy said the proposed mechanism was entirely "legal and fair."

"It's a model based on the idea of future reparations – holding the aggressor responsible for the damage caused," he added.