Ukraine and Russia may be inching toward direct leader-level talks, as negotiators in Istanbul broached the long-delayed prospect of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy confirmed Friday that Moscow and Kyiv negotiators discussed the potential sit-down during this week's peace talks in Türkiye. Though still far from certain, he called the development a “step forward.”

“We need an end to the war, which probably begins with a meeting of leaders,” Zelenskyy said in comments to journalists. “In talks with us, they have begun to discuss it. This is already progress.”

Trump-backed deadline looms

Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov proposed holding the meeting before the end of August – a date that conveniently aligns with a 50-day deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged both sides to strike a deal or face sweeping new sanctions from Washington.

Putin, for his part, has said he's willing to meet Zelenskyy – but only at the “final phase” of peace talks, a bar that Russia insists hasn't yet been met.

Russian envoy Vladimir Medinsky downplayed the timeline, telling state media that “the meeting must be properly prepared. Only then will it make sense.”

No major gains on the battlefield

Despite the talks, Zelenskyy said Russian troops are still trying to press forward along several front lines. “They are indeed trying to break through. But they have no major breakthroughs,” he added, emphasizing Ukraine’s continued military resistance.

Parallel to diplomacy, Ukraine is also bolstering its air defense. Zelenskyy revealed efforts to secure 10 U.S.-made Patriot systems under a new framework that lets European allies purchase American weapons for Kyiv.

“The President of the United States will be transferring, selling these systems to us. Our task is to find funding for all 10 systems,” Zelenskyy said.

Funding is already locked in for three: two from Germany, one from Norway.

In addition, Ukraine and Washington finalized a major drone deal, potentially worth $10 billion to $30 billion, under which Ukraine will supply drones to the U.S.

“With America and President Trump, we agreed that they will purchase drones from us,” Zelenskyy noted.

Trump, who has criticized the Biden administration’s sweeping aid packages to Ukraine, has signaled support for arms purchases via NATO allies – a move that distances him from direct subsidies but keeps Ukraine’s arsenal stocked.