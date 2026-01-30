Ukraine will be ⁠technically ready to join the ​European Union ‍in 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, ‌adding ‍that securing "fast track" accession to the bloc was an important part of security guarantees after the war with Russia ends.

"Technically, we will be ⁠ready in 2027," Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Friday, adding that by ‌the end of 2026 Ukraine will have ​implemented the main steps required ‍for membership.

"I would ‍like ​Ukraine ‍to receive a ⁠clear ‍timeline," he said, adding that his government was committed to the ⁠necessary reforms.