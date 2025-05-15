Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on Thursday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ahead of determining Kyiv’s position in upcoming peace negotiations with Russia.

"We arrived," a senior Ukrainian official told AFP. Moscow says delegations from Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Istanbul later Thursday for the first direct peace talks in more than three years.

President Erdoğan will emphasise in talks with Zelenskyy Turkey's view that there should be a cease-fire and peace talks without delay to end the war with Russia, his office said.

He will discuss with Zelenskiy all aspects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the presidential communications directorate, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.