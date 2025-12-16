European countries on the U.N. Security Council reported more than 260 Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in October, condemning what they said was an unprecedented escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking on behalf of the E5, Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia and the UK, British Ambassador James Kariuki said the Council would meet to discuss Resolution 2334, which "explicitly condemns settlement activities and calls on Israel to respect its obligations under international law."

He warned that "the government of Israel continues to implement policies which contravene this resolution and contribute to rising instability in the West Bank," adding that this "risks undermining the implementation of the 20-point plan for Gaza and the prospects for a two-state solution, as well as long-term peace and security across the region."

"We strongly condemn the unprecedented rise in settler violence against Palestinian civilians of all faiths and denominations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 2025 the most violent year on record," said Kariuki.

Citing data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he stated that "there were over 260 attacks on Palestinians and their property in October alone. This is deeply alarming."

"These attacks terrorize civilians, obstruct peace efforts and threaten the security of Israel itself," he said, calling on Israel "to abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories."

The E5 reiterated its "call for the preservation of and respect for the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites."

"We reiterate our firm opposition to any form of annexation and to the government of Israel's settlement policies that violate international law," Kariuki said, stressing that Israel's decisions to allocate 2.5 billion shekels ($836,527) of funding for illegal settlements, forced evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem, approval of E1 settlement plan as well as "thousands of new housing units all risk destabilization and undermine the viability of a Two-State Solution."

Kariuki emphasized the "vital" work of UNRWA. "We are shocked by Israeli authorities entering UNRWA's compound in East Jerusalem on 8 December without prior authorization," he said.

He noted the "inviolable" status of U.N. premises under international law, and demanded that Israel "respect" and "act fully in line with its obligations under international law."

On the "precarious" economic situation in the occupied West Bank, Kariuki said, "The continued withholding of Palestinian tax revenues, threats to withdraw correspondent banking relationships, and limits on shekel transfers are wholly unjustifiable."

"These measures risk financial collapse in the West Bank and a fiscal crisis for the Palestinian Authority, weakening its ability to deliver services, reform and assume responsibilities in Gaza as envisaged in Security Council resolution 2803," he said.

He demanded that Israel "urgently release withheld revenues, remove or significantly increase shekel transfer limits, and confirm a longer-term extension for correspondent banking relationships to avert economic collapse and uphold prospects for peace and stability."

"We are deeply concerned by the movement restrictions, forced displacement, and the conduct of operations by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, aggravating the humanitarian situation, and call for their immediate end," he said.