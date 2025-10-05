Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was detained by Israeli authorities after participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, is set to be deported to Greece on Monday, Israeli media reported.

According to i24News, Thunberg will be sent on a flight carrying Greek citizens who were also detained during the flotilla’s mission.

A total of 165 activists are expected to be deported, including 27 Greek nationals.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said Sunday that all 27 are in good health and receiving necessary support, and a special flight from Eilat-Ramon International Airport will return them safely to Athens.

Earlier, 173 activists, including 36 Turkish nationals, were evacuated from Israel on a Turkish Airlines plane provided by Türkiye.

Upon arrival in Istanbul on Saturday, the activists reported harsh treatment in Israel, including claims that Thunberg had been forced to wrap herself in an Israeli flag and kiss it.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which departed to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct. 1. Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla, seizing dozens of boats and detaining hundreds of activists.

Protests related to the flotilla and the ongoing war were held in Athens on Sunday. A few dozen people gathered outside the Israeli embassy to mark the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators also rallied in central Syntagma Square, calling for an end to the genocide and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the U.N. reports famine is taking hold.

The flotilla is the largest organized effort in recent years to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.