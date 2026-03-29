Iran’s heavy water production plant at Khondab sustained severe damage and is no longer operational after being attacked on March 27, the International Atomic Energy Agency said ⁠on ⁠Sunday.

The confirmation was "based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and knowledge of the installation," the IAEA said on X.

The site does not contain any declared nuclear material, it added.

On Friday, the facility was targeted by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's energy ministry reported power outages in the capital Tehran, its surrounding region and neighboring Alborz province "following attacks on electricity industry facilities".

It said "electricity was cut off in these areas, and efforts are being made to resolve the problem", according to state television.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened to strike Iranian power stations if Tehran does not negotiate a peace deal, before repeatedly extending a deadline to do so.

The entire region has been on alert since the U.S. and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.