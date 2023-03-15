Türkiye commemorated the 51 victims of the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said: “On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019, we commemorate with respect and mercy 51 people, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack."

It also recalled Türkiye’s leading role in the fight against intolerance and effective work, in consultation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to get March 15 recognized as the "International Day to Combat Islamophobia" by the U.N. General Assembly.

The ministry also condemned the recent desecration of the Muslim holy book in some Western countries.

“The recent vile attacks against our holy book, the Quran, in some Western countries show that anti-Islamism continues to gain ground."

“In this sensitive period when hatred against religion is on the rise, the international community has a special duty to strengthen the understanding of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence."

“With that understanding, Türkiye will resolutely continue to support initiatives to combat Islamophobia in international and regional platforms," it added.