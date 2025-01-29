Britain's Queen Camilla recently spoke out about the alarming rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia at a Holocaust Memorial Day event ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

In a powerful speech, she warned that history can have a way of repeating itself, drawing parallels between what happened to Jewish people prior to the Holocaust and what is happening now with anti-Muslim hatred and attacks.

Camilla pointed out that the genocide of European Jews during Second World II was foreshadowed by "small acts of exclusion, of aggression and of discrimination," which quickly escalated into genocide.

The queen warned of "disturbing rises in Islamophobia and other forms of racism and prejudice" that must be confronted and addressed rising concerns about prejudice in modern society, noting that anti-Semitism is at its highest level in a generation. "We must heed this warning," she said.

She urged people not to be complacent, turn away from injustice or remain silent.

The Queen has pledged to "never forget” the atrocities of the Holocaust and called for a "more tolerant future.”

Camilla spoke as she attended the annual lunch of the Anne Frank Trust, an educational charity founded by family and friends of the diarist’s father, Otto Frank, on Thursday in central London.

Wearing a blue embroidered dress and boots, the Queen smiled as she greeted attendees including Holocaust survivors, Eva Clarke BEM, 80, and Mala Tribich MBE, 94.

Addressing more than 600 guests, Camilla reflected on the importance of a message from another survivor, Marian Turski, who had warned against complacency in the face of discrimination against all minorities.

She said: "Today, more than ever, with levels of anti-Semitism at their highest level for a generation, and disturbing rises in Islamophobia and other forms of racism and prejudice, we must heed this warning.

"The deadly seeds of the Holocaust were sown at first in small acts of exclusion, of aggression and of discrimination towards those who had previously been neighbors and friends.

"Over a terrifying short period of time, those seeds took root through the complacency of which we can all be guilty: of turning away from injustice, of ignoring that which we know to be wrong, of thinking that someone else will do what’s needed – and of remaining silent.

"Let’s unite in our commitment to take action, to speak up and to ensure that the words 'never forget' are a guiding light that charts a path towards a better, brighter, and more tolerant future for us all.”

The queen ended her speech by quoting an entry from Anne’s diary written in May 1944 and said: "What is done cannot be undone, but at least one can prevent it from happening again.”

The queen became the first royal patron of the Anne Frank Trust, which uses learning from Anne’s story and the Holocaust to empower children aged 9 to 15 to recognize and challenge prejudice, last year.

Otto Frank was the only family member who survived the war, with 15-year-old Anne dying along with her older sister Margot in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and her mother Edith dying at Auschwitz.

Published in 1947 and read by millions, Anne’s diary became a symbol of hope and resilience.

The event comes a few days before Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, when a reception will be held at Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet forces of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front in 1945.