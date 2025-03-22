Israel’s renewed offensive on Gaza has killed at least 130 Palestinians in the past 48 hours, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.

Israel has resumed bombing and ground operations in the Gaza Strip as it presses the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to free remaining Israeli hostages.

With this week’s strikes, the overall death toll since October 2023 to 49,747, the Health Ministry said.

It said the toll included two bodies retrieved from the rubble in the last 48 hours.

The ministry said 263 more Palestinians were injured and they were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 113,213 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.