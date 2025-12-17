Israeli artillery shelling injured at least 11 Palestinians in Gaza City on Wednesday, medical sources said, in an area the Israeli army had withdrawn from under a cease-fire agreement that has been in place since Oct. 10.

The sources said the injuries occurred when an artillery shell landed near a gathering of civilians in the Al-Samer area in Gaza City.

The targeted site is among areas from which the Israeli army withdrew under the first phase of the cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

An Israeli security source claimed that the artillery shells veered off course and hit Gaza City.

Witnesses said Israeli artillery also shelled southeastern Khan Younis and the vicinity of the Morag corridor, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers moved into the northeast of Deir al-Balah city and conducted bulldozing operations amid intense gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City.

Palestinians accuse Israel of repeatedly violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement. At least 393 people have been killed and 1,074 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.