At least 11 people were killed after Israeli strikes in Gaza, in violation of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire, the blockaded Palestinian enclave's civil defense said Wednesday.

Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP that 11 people were killed in the strikes – six in Gaza City in the north and five in the southern Khan Younis area.

Gaza Civil Defense said the Israeli attacks targeted areas where its forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army confirmed striking Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, claiming that it had responded to gunfire targeting its forces in Rafah, according to Army Radio.

The Israeli army has carried out hundreds of violations of the Gaza cease-fire since it took effect on Oct. 10.

Since May 2024, Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, after destroying and burning its buildings and banning Palestinians from traveling through it.

Israel has also been violating its cease-fire with Lebanon, by launching airstrikes on southern Lebanon. Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the cease-fire through its strikes and by maintaining forces inside its territory.

On Tuesday, Israel said it struck an alleged Hamas training compound in the crowded Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon.

At least 13 people were killed, according to the Lebanese health ministry.