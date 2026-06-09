At least 13 people were killed and 31 other wounded Tuesday when a wave of Israeli strikes, in the latest violation of a fragile cease-fire, hit southern Lebanon.

Those killed included a 16-year-old boy, who was killed in a drone attack in the town of Haboush, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA said an Israeli strike on a public housing area in the city of Tyre killed at least nine people and wounded 28 others.

One person was also killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district, the outlet said.

Israeli drones launched an attack at dawn on the al-Marj neighborhood in the town of Kfar Rumman, killing two others.

Airstrikes were also reported in the towns of Deir Qanoun, Ras al-Ain, al-Ramadiyah, and al-Abbasiyah in Tyre, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Israeli drones carried out two successive strikes within less than ten minutes near the Husseini Club in the town of Sharqiyah, injuring three people, including two members of Lebanon's Civil Defense.

"Civil Defense teams worked to extract and provide first aid to an injured person following a drone strike on a vehicle when a second strike hit," the agency said in a statement.

The new attacks and evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have triggered a new wave of displacement in several areas in Tyre, NNA said.

According to the news agency, shelters have now reached full capacity due to the influx of displaced residents, with Civil Defense teams evacuating elderly residents from Tyre.

Lebanese media also reported that Israeli drones were flying at low altitude over Beirut and its suburbs.

Tuesday’s strikes came a day after Iran and Israel ended an exchange of strikes amid escalation over Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Tehran has warned of a "crushing" response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, injured over 11,000 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

Residents flee Tyre

Lebanese state media confirmed that Israel struck the southern city of Tyre after the Israeli military for the first time warned the entire city to evacuate ahead of strikes.

"Enemy warplanes launched a heavy strike on Tyre," the state-run NNA said. An AFP correspondent in the city had earlier seen remaining residents fleeing and heavy traffic heading north.

Israel has repeatedly struck the coastal city of Tyre since the latest war erupted with Hezbollah, following the Iran-backed group's rocket fire on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have since killed more than 3,600 people, injured over 11,000 others and displaced more than 1.6 million, according to Lebanese officials.

Until Tuesday, Tyre's Christian quarter in the Old City – a small, picturesque area where many displaced people have sought refuge – had been spared Israeli evacuation warnings and strikes targeting the rest of the city in the ongoing war.

"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre, including the Christian quarter and the camps and surrounding neighborhoods," read a message posted on X by the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.

"For your safety, we ask you to immediately evacuate your homes ... and move north of the Zahrani River."

The Zahrani River is around 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Tyre. The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river "combat zones."

Several Palestinian refugee camps are also located near Tyre.

Last week, Israel's military alleged that Hezbollah members were operating in the Christian quarter and said it would warn people to leave if the group remained there.

An AFP correspondent had said that some people who had been sleeping in cars or tents at the edge of the quarter left for other parts of the city after that warning.

On Monday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed at least 14 people, including five in a strike near a Red Cross centre in Tyre.

Hezbollah has kept up its attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded southern Lebanon.