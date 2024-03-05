Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip have taken the lives of at least 13,430 Palestinian children since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal war on Oct. 7, the Gaza Media Office said Monday.

It added that at least 8,900 women were also killed over the course of 150 days, while another 7,000 people, 70% of whom are women and children, were under the rubble or missing.

The media office said that 364 health personnel and 132 journalists also lost their lives during the period.

Warning of a growing famine in Gaza, the office said Israel has prevented the entry of food and aid supplies and has even targeted aid vehicles trying to reach the region, causing the deaths of dozens of people looking for food for their families.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into southern Israel. The ensuing Israeli bombardment of the already-besieged enclave has killed 30,534 people and injured 71,920 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.