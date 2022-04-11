A Palestinian teen died Monday of wounds he sustained from Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank a day earlier, according to a medical source.

Mohammad Zakarneh, 17, was injured in clashes during an Israeli raid into Jenin city on Sunday.

The medical source said that Zakarneh underwent several surgeries but breathed his last at the hospital.

Tensions have been running high in Jenin since Friday amid repeated Israeli raids into the area in the wake of the shooting attack that killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week.

Israeli soldiers on Sunday also shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman, 35, was shot by Israeli forces and died from her wounds.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened fire on the woman while she was walking near Husan village, west of Bethlehem. The woman was then rushed to the hospital where she took her last breath.

The Israeli military stated that the woman had run toward soldiers at a position near Bethlehem and did not heed their calls or warning shots to stop.

"When the suspect continued approaching, the soldiers fired towards the suspect's lower body," the military said, adding that no weapon had been found on the woman and that the incident was being investigated.

More than 20 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.