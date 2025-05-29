One year after officially recognizing the State of Palestine, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Norway on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a two-state solution.

"We have met to renew and reinforce the international commitment for the implementation of the two-State solution and to the principle that only a viable, contiguous Palestinian State, with internationally recognised borders, comprised of Gaza and the West Bank and with East Jerusalem as its capital, can fully satisfy the legitimate national aspirations and the needs of peace and security of both the people of Palestine and Israel," the joint statement issued by the four countries’ foreign ministries said.

The statement described the implementation of the two-state solution and recognition of Palestine as "morally right," while also creating the "necessary momentum" to revive the spirit of the two-state solution.

The statement read that the High Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, scheduled for June 17, would provide the "highest degree of international legitimacy" and "appropriate framework" for putting the solution into action.

"We remind that recognition is another step for the implementation of the two-State solution, and we call on all members of the international community to take the necessary steps to make it reality, including individual recognition of Palestine and Israel by those who have not yet done so, U.N. membership of Palestine and support of an agreement between the parties, with eventual mutual recognition between Palestine and Israel," the statement added.

It also reminded the international community of their "obligation" to change the ongoing dynamics on the ground that have created an "endless cycle of violence and devastation."