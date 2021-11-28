Five Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Peshmergas were killed, four others were injured after a roadside bomb planted by Daesh terrorists exploded in northern Iraq.

The Peshmerga fighters were killed in the Kolju district of the Garmian region in Iraq's KRG-run north late Saturday. The Daesh terrorists then attacked a Peshmerga post, wounding four.

Peshmerga forces launched a manhunt for the attackers, Anadolu Agency (AA) cited an officer as saying.

Attacks targeting Iraqi security forces, including peshmerga fighters, are common and have been on the rise since Daesh was defeated on the battlefield in 2017. Militants remain active through sleeper cells in many areas, especially across a band of territory in the north under dispute between federal Iraq and the KRG.

Daesh terrorists still conduct operations, often targeting security forces, power stations and other infrastructure.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences to the families of the dead Sunday.

“The increase in the attacks sends a dangerous and serious message and brings forth a serious threat in the region. Therefore, further cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces with support from the global coalition is an urgent need,” he said in a statement.

The U.S.-led coalition to defeat Daesh announced the end of its combat mission and said troops will withdraw from Iraq by the end of December. Advisers will remain to continue training the Iraqi forces.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

Iraq recently launched a campaign to capture Daesh terrorists and destroy their hideouts across the country.